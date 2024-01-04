Penguins vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - January 4
The Pittsburgh Penguins' (18-14-4) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Thursday, January 4 matchup with the Boston Bruins (23-7-6) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins have 108 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the league.
- Pittsburgh gives up 2.7 goals per game (96 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +12, they are 12th in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +24 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
Penguins vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-160)
|Penguins (+135)
|6
