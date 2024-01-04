The Pittsburgh Penguins' (18-14-4) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Thursday, January 4 matchup with the Boston Bruins (23-7-6) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed John Ludvig D Out Undisclosed

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 108 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh gives up 2.7 goals per game (96 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +12, they are 12th in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +24 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

Penguins vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-160) Penguins (+135) 6

