How to Watch the Penguins vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, January 4, with the Bruins having won four straight games.
Check out the Bruins-Penguins game on ESPN.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Bruins Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 96 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 108 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|36
|17
|25
|42
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|36
|21
|17
|38
|29
|33
|60.6%
|Evgeni Malkin
|36
|14
|18
|32
|37
|31
|50.9%
|Erik Karlsson
|36
|6
|18
|24
|38
|25
|-
|Kris Letang
|36
|3
|20
|23
|25
|16
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 92 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 116 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|36
|22
|28
|50
|36
|23
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|36
|13
|20
|33
|31
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie Coyle
|36
|13
|13
|26
|16
|20
|51.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|28
|3
|22
|25
|22
|7
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|34
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|50%
