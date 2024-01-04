When the Boston Bruins meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 42 points (1.2 per game), as he has recorded 17 goals and 25 assists in 36 games (playing 20:48 per game).

Crosby has made a big impact for Pittsburgh this season with 38 points (21 goals and 17 assists).

This season, Evgeni Malkin has 14 goals and 18 assists for Boston.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 339 total saves, while conceding 28 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put up a 6-3-2 record between the posts for Pittsburgh this season.

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 50 points in 36 games (22 goals, 28 assists).

Marchand has picked up 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists.

Charlie Coyle has 26 points for Boston, via 13 goals and 13 assists.

In 18 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 11-2-4. He has conceded 39 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has made 499 saves.

Penguins vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3 20th 4th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.1 5th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 4th 27.52% Power Play % 13.91% 26th 2nd 85.93% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 10th

