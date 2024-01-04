Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Reilly Smith vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus this season, in 16:42 per game on the ice, is +1.

In six of 36 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 14 of 36 games this year, Smith has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Smith has an assist in 10 of 36 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Smith goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Smith Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 2 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

