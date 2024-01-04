For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Rickard Rakell a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

Rakell has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 22:27 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:32 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

