The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Rickard Rakell, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Rakell in the Penguins-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Rickard Rakell vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In three of 24 games this season, Rakell has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 24 games this year, Rakell has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Rakell has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rakell's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Rakell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 24 Games 3 11 Points 1 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

