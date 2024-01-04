Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Crosby's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus this season, in 19:57 per game on the ice, is +14.

Crosby has a goal in 16 games this season out of 36 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Crosby has a point in 27 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points eight times.

In 17 of 36 games this season, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Crosby Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 38 Points 2 21 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

