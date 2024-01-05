The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) take on the Washington Wizards (6-27) on January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSOH and MNMT2.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 50.2% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Cavaliers put up 13.5 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Wizards allow (126.6).

Cleveland is 4-0 when scoring more than 126.6 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have performed better at home this season, averaging 114.1 points per game, compared to 112.0 per game in road games.

In home games, Cleveland is surrendering 2.0 more points per game (113.0) than in road games (111.0).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.9 treys per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.2 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Cavaliers Injuries