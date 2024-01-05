In Harrison County, West Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notre Dame High School at Wheeling Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5

6:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wheeling , WV

Wheeling , WV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bridgeport High School