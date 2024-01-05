How to Watch Men's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is a lot to be excited about on today's NCAA Men's Hockey schedule, including New Hampshire squaring off against Princeton on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Brown vs Union
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Massachusetts vs Connecticut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UConn vs UMass Amherst
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Yale vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Simon Fraser vs Boston University
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Princeton vs New Hampshire
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Colgate vs Maine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Denver vs Niagara
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.