Will Bryan Rust light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted four shots in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Rust has no points on the power play.

Rust averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:16 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

