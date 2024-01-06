Will Bryan Rust Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 6?
Will Bryan Rust light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Rust stats and insights
- Rust has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted four shots in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Rust has no points on the power play.
- Rust averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are conceding 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Rust recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-2
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
