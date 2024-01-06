Bryan Rust will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Thinking about a wager on Rust in the Penguins-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Bryan Rust vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust's plus-minus this season, in 14:58 per game on the ice, is +10.

Rust has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Rust has a point in 15 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 24 games this season, Rust has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Rust's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 21 Points 1 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.