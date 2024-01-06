When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Chad Ruhwedel find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 14:28 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:38 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

