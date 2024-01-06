Diontae Johnson will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Johnson has 47 receptions for 628 yards and four TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 82 times, resulting in 52.3 yards per game.

Johnson vs. the Ravens

Johnson vs the Ravens (since 2021): 4 GP / 68.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 68.2 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 195.6 yards per outing this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Ravens' defense is ranked first in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this season, Johnson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Johnson has received 16.9% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (82 targets).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (58th in league play), averaging 628 yards on 82 passes thrown his way.

Johnson has a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored four of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (14.8%).

Johnson (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 22.7% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

