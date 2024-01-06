When Diontae Johnson hits the gridiron for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has accumulated 47 catches for 628 yards and four TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 82 occasions, and averages 52.3 yards receiving.

Johnson has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 33 1 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 57 1 Week 15 @Colts 6 4 62 1 Week 16 Bengals 5 2 15 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 4 4 76 0

