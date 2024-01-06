Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Erik Karlsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

In five of 37 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Karlsson has a point in 17 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points eight times.

In 15 of 37 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 26 Points 4 6 Goals 2 20 Assists 2

