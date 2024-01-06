Should you wager on Evgeni Malkin to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

In 12 of 37 games this season, Malkin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:06 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 17:48 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:52 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

