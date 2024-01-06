Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 195.6 per game.

Pickens has posted a team-best 1,140 yards (on 63 catches) with five TDs this year. He's been targeted 106 times, resulting in 71.3 yards per game.

Pickens vs. the Ravens

Pickens vs the Ravens (since 2021): 3 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Ravens give up 195.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in 11 of 16 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pickens has 21.8% of his team's target share (106 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He has 1,140 receiving yards on 106 targets to rank sixth in NFL play with 10.8 yards per target.

Pickens has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 16 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (18.5%).

Pickens (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/31/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 195 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

