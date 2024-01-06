Will George Pickens cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pickens will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens' 1,140 yards receiving (71.3 per game) are a team high. He has 63 receptions (106 targets) plus five TDs.

Pickens has had a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

George Pickens Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0 Week 12 @Bengals 5 3 58 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 86 0 Week 14 Patriots 6 5 19 0 Week 15 @Colts 7 3 47 0 Week 16 Bengals 6 4 195 2 Week 17 @Seahawks 9 7 131 0

Rep George Pickens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.