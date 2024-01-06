For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Guentzel a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110

Guentzel stats and insights

  • Guentzel has scored in 14 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Guentzel has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.
  • Guentzel's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 19:30 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 23:16 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 19:04 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:08 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:01 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:37 Away W 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

