The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Guentzel in that upcoming Penguins-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 20:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In Guentzel's 37 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Guentzel has a point in 29 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points 10 times.

Guentzel has an assist in 21 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Guentzel hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 43 Points 6 18 Goals 2 25 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.