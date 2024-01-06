With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Jaylen Warren a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Warren has taken 140 carries for 751 yards (46.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Warren also has 353 receiving yards (22.1 per game) on 56 catches.

Warren has scored a rushing TD in four games (of 16 games played).

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 13 49 0 3 13 0 Week 13 Cardinals 9 59 0 1 -4 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 11 0 4 29 0 Week 15 @Colts 10 40 0 5 28 0 Week 16 Bengals 8 24 0 5 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 13 75 1 4 23 0

