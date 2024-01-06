Will Jeff Carter Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jeff Carter going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Carter stats and insights
- Carter has scored in four of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Carter has scored one goal on the power play.
- Carter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Carter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|10:31
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|13:23
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
