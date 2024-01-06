Will Kenny Pickett Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenny Pickett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 18. All of Pickett's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Pickett has thrown for 2,070 yards (172.5 per game) and six touchdowns, with four picks. He has connected on 62.0% of his passes (201-for-324), and has 42 carries for 54 yards one touchdown.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|201
|324
|62.0%
|2,070
|6
|4
|6.4
|42
|54
|1
Pickett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|19
|30
|160
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|14
|23
|126
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|15
|28
|106
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|278
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|7
|10
|70
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
