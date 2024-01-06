Will Kris Letang Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 6?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kris Letang light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Letang stats and insights
- Letang has scored in three of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in two games (seven shots).
- Letang has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Letang recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|3
|0
|3
|24:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:15
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|6
|0
|6
|22:42
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|26:39
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:43
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:38
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.