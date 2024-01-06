Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 6?
Can we count on Lars Eller finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- Eller has scored in six of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Sabres this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.
- Eller has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|15:25
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
