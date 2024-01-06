How to Watch Marshall vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia State vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- Marshall is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 228th.
- The Thundering Herd average 75.9 points per game, six more points than the 69.9 the Bobcats allow.
- Marshall is 6-5 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Marshall Home & Away Comparison
- Marshall is averaging 79.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 77.8 points per contest.
- The Thundering Herd are giving up 73 points per game this year in home games, which is 10 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (83).
- At home, Marshall is draining 2.5 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (9.8). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana
|W 75-61
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|W 68-57
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/10/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/13/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.