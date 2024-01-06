The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Marshall is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 228th.

The Thundering Herd average 75.9 points per game, six more points than the 69.9 the Bobcats allow.

Marshall is 6-5 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison

Marshall is averaging 79.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 77.8 points per contest.

The Thundering Herd are giving up 73 points per game this year in home games, which is 10 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (83).

At home, Marshall is draining 2.5 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (9.8). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule