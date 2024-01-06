Marshall vs. Arkansas State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Marshall Players to Watch
- Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Anna: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
