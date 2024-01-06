The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Red Wolves put up an average of 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Thundering Herd allow.

Arkansas State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.7 points.

Marshall is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Thundering Herd average 85.6 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 61.7 the Red Wolves allow.

Marshall is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.7 points.

Arkansas State is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 85.6 points.

The Thundering Herd are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Red Wolves allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Red Wolves' 40.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Thundering Herd have conceded.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (34-for-83)

17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (34-for-83) Breanna Campbell: 14.7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

14.7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Aislynn Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Schedule