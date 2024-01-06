The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Marshall vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -1.5 142.5

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 13 games this season, Marshall and its opponents have combined to total more than 142.5 points.

Marshall has an average point total of 151.8 in its outings this year, 9.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Thundering Herd are 6-7-0 ATS this season.

This season, Marshall has won three out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

The Thundering Herd have a record of 3-3 in games where bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Marshall, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Marshall vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 9 69.2% 75.9 145 75.9 145.8 155 Texas State 2 16.7% 69.1 145 69.9 145.8 137.4

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Marshall covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread in conference play last season.

The Thundering Herd average 6.0 more points per game (75.9) than the Bobcats allow (69.9).

When Marshall puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

Marshall vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 6-7-0 3-4 4-9-0 Texas State 5-7-0 3-4 4-8-0

Marshall vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits

Marshall Texas State 4-3 Home Record 3-1 2-2 Away Record 3-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.6 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

