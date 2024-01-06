Mason Rudolph has a tough matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Ravens allow 195.6 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Rudolph has racked up 567 yards passing (189.0 per game) with two TDs and zero picks this year. Rudolph has added nine rushing yards on eight carries while averaging 3.0 yards per contest.

Rudolph vs. the Ravens

Rudolph vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed 12 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Ravens have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 195.6 passing yards per game conceded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Ravens have surrendered 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks first in league play.

Mason Rudolph Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 193.5 (-115)

193.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+190)

Rudolph Passing Insights

The Steelers pass on 52.0% of their plays and run on 48.0%. They are 27th in NFL play in points scored.

Rudolph is averaging 10.5 yards per attempt this year (567 yards on 54 attempts).

Rudolph has thrown for a touchdown in one of three games this year, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

Rudolph accounts for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his total 54 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Rudolph's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/31/2023 Week 17 18-for-24 / 274 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 17-for-27 / 290 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 2-for-3 / 3 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

