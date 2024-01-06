Will Mason Rudolph get into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 18 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Rudolph will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will Mason Rudolph score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Rudolph has collected 9 rushing yards (3 per game) on eight attempts.

Rudolph has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Mason Rudolph Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Colts 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 17 27 290 2 0 2 4 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 18 24 274 0 0 6 5 0

Rep Mason Rudolph with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.