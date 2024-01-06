Mercer County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Mercer County, West Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Mercer County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkins High School at Pikeview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Princeton Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
