In the Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, will Pat Freiermuth get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will Pat Freiermuth score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Freiermuth has 30 grabs for 287 yards and two scores this year. He has been targeted 45 times, and puts up 28.7 yards per game.

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Pat Freiermuth Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 3 29 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 18 0 Week 15 @Colts 4 3 16 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 4 3 44 0

