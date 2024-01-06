Penguins vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - January 6
Here's a look at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-14-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Penguins prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (16-19-4) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kyle Okposo
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh's 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its +13 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- With 117 goals (three per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- Buffalo gives up 3.4 goals per game (132 total), which ranks 27th in the league.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-175)
|Sabres (+145)
|6.5
