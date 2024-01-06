The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-14-4) have -175 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Buffalo Sabres (16-19-4), who have +145 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

In the 20 times this season the Penguins have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 9-11 in those games.

The Sabres have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Pittsburgh is 6-5 (victorious in 54.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Buffalo has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 7-3-0 6.3 3.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.50 3.10 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.30 3.60 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.