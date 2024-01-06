The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-14-4) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-19-4) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Penguins are coming off a 6-5 triumph over the Boston Bruins, while the Sabres defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games for the Penguins (7-2-1), their offense has scored 35 goals while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have recorded 39 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (20.5%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Penguins 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-175)

Penguins (-175) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have finished 3-4-7 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 19-14-4.

Pittsburgh has 11 points (4-4-3) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Penguins ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.

Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins are 17-3-2 in the 22 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 36 points).

In the five games when Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (seven points).

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 12-8-2 (26 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 6-6-2 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 17th 3.08 Goals Scored 3 22nd 6th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 5th 33.1 Shots 31.1 13th 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 29.4 9th 26th 14.41% Power Play % 14.16% 28th 10th 82.61% Penalty Kill % 78.33% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.