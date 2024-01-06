Player prop bet options for Jake Guentzel, Casey Mittelstadt and others are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 43 points in 37 games (18 goals and 25 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Jan. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 vs. Blues Dec. 30 0 2 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 1 3 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby has 22 goals and 19 assists to total 41 points (1.1 per game).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Jan. 4 1 2 3 3 vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 27 0 0 0 0

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evgeni Malkin has 32 total points for Pittsburgh, with 14 goals and 18 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Jan. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 1 2 3 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Mittelstadt has collected 11 goals and 23 assists in 39 games for Buffalo, good for 34 points.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Jan. 4 1 1 2 2 at Senators Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 4

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with 11 goals and 20 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Jan. 4 1 1 2 4 at Senators Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 5

