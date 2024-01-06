In the upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Pierre-Olivier Joseph to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Joseph stats and insights

Joseph is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Joseph has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Joseph recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:56 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 16:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 10-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-2 10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 4-0 10/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 4-2

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

