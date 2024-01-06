Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Smith available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:38 on the ice per game.

Smith has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in 14 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

Smith has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 20 Points 2 8 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.