Should you wager on Rickard Rakell to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

  • Rakell has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 22:27 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:32 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

