Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Rakell are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Rickard Rakell vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Rakell has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per game.

Rakell has a goal in three of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 25 games this season, Rakell has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Rakell has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rakell's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 25 Games 4 12 Points 3 3 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

