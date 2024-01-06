For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Graves a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

Graves has scored in two of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Graves has zero points on the power play.

Graves' shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 15:26 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:33 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:27 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

