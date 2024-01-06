The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC), winners of three straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

San Diego State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 217th.

The Aztecs average 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels allow.

San Diego State is 10-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.

The Rebels' 77.5 points per game are 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow.

UNLV has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively San Diego State has fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game away from home.

Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State has fared better at home this year, sinking 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 31.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% mark on the road.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV scored more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

At home, the Rebels conceded 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

At home, UNLV knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule