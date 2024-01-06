Sidney Crosby will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Crosby's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus this season, in 19:55 per game on the ice, is +15.

In Crosby's 37 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Crosby has a point in 28 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points nine times.

In 18 of 37 games this season, Crosby has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 41 Points 5 22 Goals 3 19 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.