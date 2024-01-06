Saturday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) going head to head at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 8-3-0, and Mississippi State's is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

South Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It is pulling down 37.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per contest.

South Carolina hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (122nd in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Gamecocks average 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and allow 85.5 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (21st in college basketball play).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 76.2 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Mississippi State averages 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

Mississippi State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball) while shooting 31.9% from deep (254th in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 26.3%.

Mississippi State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (221st in college basketball).

