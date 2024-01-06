Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Ravens Game – Week 18
Check out best bets as the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) will aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium.
When is Steelers vs. Ravens?
- Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Ravens compared to the BetMGM line, a 20.9 point difference, and has them favored to win Saturday's game outright. Put your money on the Ravens.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Steelers a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.
- Pittsburgh is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
- The Ravens have won both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Baltimore is undefeated in two games this season when it is the underdog by +136 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (+3)
- The Steelers have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.
- Pittsburgh is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Ravens are 11-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Baltimore has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (34.5)
- The two teams average a combined 13.0 more points per game (47.5) than this game's total of 34.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 36 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this game.
- The Steelers have gone over in six of their 16 games with a set total (37.5%).
- In the Ravens' 16 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (50%).
Mason Rudolph Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|189.0
|2
|3.0
|0
Tyler Huntley Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|14.3
|2
|3.8
|0
