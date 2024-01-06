Check out best bets as the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) will aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium.

When is Steelers vs. Ravens?

Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Ravens compared to the BetMGM line, a 20.9 point difference, and has them favored to win Saturday's game outright. Put your money on the Ravens.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Steelers a 61.8% chance to win.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

The Ravens have won both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Baltimore is undefeated in two games this season when it is the underdog by +136 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (+3)



Baltimore (+3) The Steelers have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.

Pittsburgh is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Ravens are 11-5-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34.5)



Over (34.5) The two teams average a combined 13.0 more points per game (47.5) than this game's total of 34.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 36 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this game.

The Steelers have gone over in six of their 16 games with a set total (37.5%).

In the Ravens' 16 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (50%).

Mason Rudolph Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 189.0 2 3.0 0

Tyler Huntley Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 14.3 2 3.8 0

