M&T Bank Stadium is the venue where the Pittsburgh Steelers will match up against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Most of the best contributors for the Steelers and the Ravens will have player props on the table for this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Steelers-Ravens matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +800

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Pat Freiermuth - - 24.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 61.5 (-113) 2.5 (-120) Diontae Johnson - - 40.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 48.5 (-113) Allen Robinson II - - 13.5 (-113) Mason Rudolph 189.5 (-113) - - Jaylen Warren - 43.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Huntley 160.5 (-113) - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.