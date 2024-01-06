Steelers vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (9-7) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) currently has seven players. The matchup begins at 4:30 PM on Saturday, January 6 from M&T Bank Stadium.
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
The Steelers head into the matchup after winning 30-23 over the Seattle Seahawks in their last outing on December 31.
Last time out, the Ravens deefated the Miami Dolphins 56-19.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Myles Jack
|LB
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Trenton Thompson
|DB
|Neck
|Questionable
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Rest
|Out
|Ar'Darius Washington
|S
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Groin
|Out
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Kyle Van Noy
|OLB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|Out
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Brandon Stephens
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kevin Zeitler
|OG
|Knee
|Out
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Rest
|Out
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Calf
|Doubtful
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers are compiling 305.3 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 349.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Steelers rank 27th in scoring offense (17.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (19.6 points allowed per game) this season.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 189.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in passing yards allowed per contest (233.9).
- On offense, Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the NFL with 115.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 18th in rushing yards allowed per contest (115.6).
- The Steelers have forced 25 total turnovers (10th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the second-best in the league.
