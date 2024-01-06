The Baltimore Ravens (13-3) bring a six-game winning streak into a contest versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. The contest's point total is listed at 36.5.

Before the Steelers play the Ravens, take a look at their betting trends and insights. As the Ravens prepare for this matchup against the Steelers, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Pittsburgh has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Pittsburgh's 16 games with a set total.

Baltimore has beaten the spread 11 times in 16 games.

The Ravens are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Baltimore has played 16 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

